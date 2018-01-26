Shootout at Florida Stoplight Caught on Camera

If you thought that shootouts at high noon were a Wild West myth, then check out the dashcam video from a shootout at a stop light in Florida. According to WKRN, a shootout took place at a stoplight on the corner of Fairfield Drive and W Street in Escambia County, Florida. It happened around noon Jan. 22.

A driver pulled up in a silver Lexus, looks like an IS, and can be seen firing out of the open driver’s side window, across the middle lane, at a gold Toyota. This kicks off a firefight with the passenger in the Toyota, who hops out as the Lexus driver takes a right and drives off. The passenger gets up next to a pickup truck in the middle lane, runs behind it and then starts firing while chasing the Lexus as it drives off. After bucking a few rounds, the passenger hops back into the Toyota and then the car runs the red light.