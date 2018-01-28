Mercedes-AMG Will Give Away a C43 Coupe During Super Bowl LII
The German automaker will push fans' finger and brain stamina to their limits during the big game.
Every year the world's most powerful companies spend ridiculous amounts of money in exchange for one thing—airtime. But not just any air time, Super Bowl airtime, as in the most expensive TV waves a company can buy. Mercedes-Benz has a reputation for running juicy ads during the big game, but the German automaker has taken a different route in 2018 ... a more fun route.
Football fans won't be seeing any three-pointed-star action on the tube this year, but they'll be able to compete for the chance to win a brand new Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe via their smartphones. Dubbed the "Last Fan Standing," the German automaker will test contenders' patience and stamina by making them follow a C43 Coupe with their fingers as it gets squirrely inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the new home of Mercedes-Benz USA and Super Bowl LIII.
As the video shows, fans will have to press their fingers down on the C43 Coupe as the game kicks-off and follow it for the duration of the game, including commercials and halftime show. Lose contact with the car, you're out. A live counter will show the number of players remaining and how long they've managed to hang on. The last person touching the car gets to take that baby home. How's that for engaging advertising?
While we're sure the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will put on a heck of a show (and let's not forget Justin Timberlake), the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a Mercedes-AMG by simply dragging a finger across a touchscreen should not be ignored. Fans can visit LastFanStanding.com to practice a few rounds before enrolling for the big day.
Good luck!
