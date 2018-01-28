Mercedes-AMG Will Give Away a C43 Coupe During Super Bowl LII

Every year the world's most powerful companies spend ridiculous amounts of money in exchange for one thing—airtime. But not just any air time, Super Bowl airtime, as in the most expensive TV waves a company can buy. Mercedes-Benz has a reputation for running juicy ads during the big game, but the German automaker has taken a different route in 2018 ... a more fun route.

Football fans won't be seeing any three-pointed-star action on the tube this year, but they'll be able to compete for the chance to win a brand new Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe via their smartphones. Dubbed the "Last Fan Standing," the German automaker will test contenders' patience and stamina by making them follow a C43 Coupe with their fingers as it gets squirrely inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the new home of Mercedes-Benz USA and Super Bowl LIII.