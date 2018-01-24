Fiat Chrysler Considers Tiny Jeep, but Not for U.S.

The tiny Jeep would likely be based on the Fiat Panda.

By Justin Hughes
Jeep

The Jeep Renegade is the smallest Jeep you can get, and possibly the only Jeep you need. But that hasn't stopped Fiat-Chrysler from considering an even smaller Jeep, most likely based on the Fiat Panda and 500 platform, reports Automotive News.

But don't expect to see a smaller Jeep in the U.S. The Renegade is already about as small as the American market will accept, Jeep believes, probably correctly. The tiny Jeep would be targeted toward Europe and other parts of the world where small cars sell well—perhaps China, which is also getting a big Jeep. It would likely be built in Italy, at FCA's Pomigliano plant alongside the Fiat Panda that is already produced there—yet another reason for them to share a platform.

Fiat

A future tiny Jeep could be based on the Fiat Panda Cross 4x4.

One issue with the Fiat-based tiny Jeep is that it needs to possess off-road skills worthy of the Jeep name, something that the Panda does not. There is a Panda Cross 4x4 model, but it's more a tough-looking version of the Panda than a proper off-road vehicle in its own right. Any vehicle that wears the Jeep badge needs to have true off-road cred, regardless of whether customers drive it anywhere more difficult than city streets, and FCA knows this.

It will be interesting to see what Jeep comes up with for a tiny Jeep, but don't expect to see it crossing the pond to the states.

