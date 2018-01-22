Less Police Means More Traffic Violations, Study Says

Additionally, 65 percent of motorists felt there was no visible police presence on local roads, and 43 percent said there was no visible presence on highways. Less police mean that people feel emboldened to engage in an unsafe or neglectful behavior because they feel they won't get caught doing it.

Part of the reason for the reduction in police numbers is the proliferation of speed camera across Britain. They don't get paid a salary, are always on duty, and catch nearly all speeders, not just an unlucky few. But speed cameras detect only that—speed. None of the offenses that are believed to be on the increase can be detected or enforced by automatic cameras, such as aggressive or drunk driving.

The emphasis by British law enforcement on speeding may have led to a reduction of that particular infraction, but seems to have resulted in an increase of other infractions that the motoring public perceives to be an even bigger problem.