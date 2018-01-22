Advocates: This State Is the Worst When It Comes to Traffic Safety Laws

When it comes to enacting laws shown to curb deaths and injuries on U.S. roadways, South Dakota is the biggest laggard, according to an annual report released Monday.

Of 16 traffic safety laws deemed essential by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, South Dakota has just two on its books, making it the worst of 13 states the group finds dangerously behind.

Alan Maness, vice president of federal affairs at State Farm, a founding member of Advocates, noted that highway crashes and fatalities have been climbing, a trend he called "especially alarming because prior to that time" the numbers had been declining.

"So we've got this spike," Maness told a web conference held to unveil the 2018 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws, which touts legislation that research has shown saves lives. "No state has all 16," he said regarding the laws.

The report, out for a 15th year, identifies 407 state laws needed in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.