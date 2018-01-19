Volkswagen's Eighth Generation Golf Will Start Production in 2019

The Mk8 will be built at the revamped Wolfsburg production facility, and VW has invested about $2.2 billion into the plant in anticipation of the new Golf family. Wolfsburg already produces more than 2,000 Golfs per day, so this car is in good hands. Volkswagen says the first new Mk8 will roll off the assembly line in 75 weeks, so we'll have to wait until the summer to get excited.

Karlheinz Hell is overseeing development, and he's basing the new Golf's philosophy around connectivity and autonomous driving. "The next Golf will take Volkswagen into the era of fully connected vehicles with extended autonomous driving functions," Said Hell. He hinted that the Mk8 will stay connected at all times via Wi-Fi and may come with the new Golf R's digital cockpit as standard.