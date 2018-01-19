IIHS: Nissan Titan Drivers Now Better Protected in Crash

The Nissan Titan crew cab is now one of four large pickups garnering a good rating for protecting drivers in a specific, but common, type of crash.

Nissan modified the front-end structure of 2017-18 Titans to improve protection, and the Titan drew a good rating after recent testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the nonprofit group said in a release.

"This is a crash test based on research that showed about a quarter of the serious injuries and deaths to drivers in frontal crashes are in the small overlap, where only a small portion of the front left-side of the vehicle is involved in the crash," Russ Rader, a spokesperson for IIHS, told The Drive.

Most vehicles these days earn good ratings when it comes to protecting the driver in a crash that bypasses the main structure of the vehicle, but where the front left corner hits something, like another vehicle, tree or utility pole.

Pickups, however, have fared less well, with Nissan Titans built before September earning a just marginal rating in the driver-side small overlap front test introduced by IIHS in 2012.