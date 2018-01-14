Car Posters and Poster Cars Make an Appearance at the Simeone Automotive Museum

Frederick Simeone, 81, travelled the world for years and collected vintage racecars like Plymouth Superbirds and Stutz Black Hawk Challengers. Simeone, who now owns 70 cars, created the Simeone Automotive Museum in 2008 to showcase his finds.

This past weekend, the Philadelphia museum showed classic luxury models from the 30s and 50s that we’ve mostly seen on posters. The event, called “Poster Cars Demo Day,” featured an attractive display of cars and talks from industry photographers and Simeone himself.

A baby blue 1933 Squire roadster, a white 1935 Auburn 851 speedster with red spokes, and a red 1937 Alpha Romeo 8C 2.9A with a matching leather interior were on display. Museum goers watched as Simeone and his curator, Kevin Kelly drove the cars around the museums 3-acre outdoor racetrack.

Other models on display included a 1958 Aston Martin DBR1 and a 1963 Ferrari 250P, cars that previously won Nurburgring and raced at Le Mans.

Simeone and his curator, Kevin Kelly, chose the most attractive roadsters out of the collection.

“They were special cars that were made to be beautiful,” Simeone said.