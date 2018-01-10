Ford Teases New ST Model Bound for Detroit

Taking to Facebook, Ford Performance released a short teaser clip featuring ex-Stig Ben Collins in which he is presented with the current who's who of fast Fords— the GT supercar , an offroad-slaying Raptor, a Shelby GT350 Mustang, and a mysterious, blue, ST-branded vehicle that some digital vandal has etched the letters "AY TUNED" onto the back of.

While the next-gen Fiesta ST definitely will not be making its way to America, Ford is preparing to make up for it with an all-new ST offering set to debut in Detroit later this week.

Eliminating cars already shown in the video along with the Fiesta, and assuming the new car is a hotted-up version of an existing nameplate, this could either be an ST version of a new Focus, a fast Fusion, or a Taurus ST. My money's on the Focus.

Or, perhaps Ford is building a 'roided-up version of the Edge or Escape crossovers. Sort of like a working-class Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Actually, you know what? In the current climate, an Edge ST would not be the craziest thing Ford has done. Or, maybe Ford is bringing the Fiesta ST stateside after all and all of those previous reports were part of one big, corporate psych-out.

Okay, so that last one might've been a case of wishful thinking on my part.

For more on Ford's mysterious new car from the Detroit Auto Show, stay tuned on The Drive.