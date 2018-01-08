Advertisements Are Coming to Your Car's Infotainment System

Imagine you are at a stop light on your way home after a long day at work. That taco joint ahead looks enticing. Before you can make up your mind, an ad comes up on your car's infotainment screen letting you know of an ongoing promotion: buy two tacos, get one free. That advertisement will soon be a reality thanks to Telenav, a wireless location-based services provider.

The California tech firm is introducing an in-car advertising platform for cars which are connected to the web. Ads on the go may seem like a bad idea, after all, who wants to get distracted by yet another thing while on the road? Telenav promises to only display ads when the vehicle is stationary to ensure driver safety. Don't want to be bothered by ads? Simply pay to have them removed.