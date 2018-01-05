Volkswagen Slashes Tiguan Prices

Volkswagen sent a notice to dealers on Thursday instructing them to cut prices on the Tiguan SUV, reports Automotive News. The S model gets a $600 price cut, the top-of-the-line SEL gets $1,460 off, and the mid-range SE gets a whopping $2,180 discount. The price change is effective immediately.

This reduces the price of a 2018 Tiguan S by $400 from the 2017 model to $24,595. The SEL drops from $34,500 to $31,090, a $3,410 price reduction. There was no Tiguan SE for 2017, but the 2018 SE starts at $26,750, undercutting last year's Wolfsburg and Sport models by thousands of dollars. These prices are for front-wheel-drive models, but 4Motion model prices are reduced accordingly as well. The entry-level Tiguan Limited remains competitively priced at $22,860.