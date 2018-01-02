Genovation's All-Electric Corvette With a Manual Gearbox Is Debuting at CES 2018

Many people who buy a Corvette aren't just New Balance-wearing dads who are having their midlife-crisis. They're also people who enjoy the sound of a General Motors LS-based V-8 engine and doing big smokey burnouts at the expense of their gasoline-powered freedom machine. A Maryland-based startup, Genovation, is looking to take all the noise out of the Corvette and just leave some pure electric fun in its place.

The Genovation Extreme Electric (just call it the GXE for short) isn't a brand new concept. In fact, we first reported on it in 2016, but it hadn't peaked in popularity or debuted itself in any official capacity. Instead, Genovation decided to expand on its C6-generation prototype and build an electrified C7 that Motor Authority reports will debut at CES 2018.

When buying an electric powerhouse like the Tesla Model S P100D, you get a car with a single gear ratio. That's why, although it's king of the quarter mile, the Teslas fall short of setting any speed records. Genovation looks to change that by pumping the power through a—wait for it—seven-speed manual gearbox. That's right, the GXE will be able to slay the road in multiple gears to make use of all 800-horsepower and 700 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. This allowed the electrified Corvette to set a speed record of 209 miles per hour, which is somewhere between Porsche 959 and Ruf CTR territory.