KTM Revives X-Bow GT4 for Track Day Longevity and Stealth Attacks

The special niche for track day specials has expanded with the likes of Ariel, BAC, and Dallara bolstering the market. As it continues to grow, more contenders have thrown their hats into the ring as well as some old dogs that seem to have found new tricks. One that fits into the latter category is KTM, the Austrian motorcycle maker that originally entered the automotive segment with its X-Bow machine in 2008. Now, nearly a decade after its introduction, the X-Bow has gained a GT4-spec guise that looks and performs like a true racer.

That's because it is. Fitted with genuine competition-grade equipment such as a Motec ECU and LMP-style safety devices, the X-Bow GT4 has what it takes to duel the rest of 'em on the circuit. An Audi-sourced 2.0-liter sits midship and produces a sharp 360-horsepower, sending that twist to a new Hollinger (MF) sequential trans. It tips the scale at a measly 2,200 pounds, proving it to be a definitive example of a pocket rocket. Additionally, the GT4's inboard suspension has been retooled to improve longevity and create a more reliable package for driving enthusiasts.