Elon Musk Promises Pickup 'Right After Model Y'
Tesla founder says in a tweet that truck will come soon after company produces its electric crossover vehicle.
As Tesla works to deliver on promised vehicles that include an entry-level Model 3 sedan and a new Roadster, Elon Musk has added another to the list.
Tesla will make a pickup truck not long after the company builds its electric crossover vehicle Model Y, Musk said Tuesday.
"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," the Tesla founder and CEO said in a tweet.
A June report from Reuters said the Model Y was tentatively set to start production in mid-2019, based on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan.
Tesla last July unveiled plans to build a pickup truck, along with a proposal to develop vehicles including a commercial truck and public transit bus.
In April, Musk said a pickup would be coming within 24 months.
After delivering the vow to the Canadian marijuana seed vendor, Vancouver Seed Bank, Musk told another Twitter user that the pickup would be similar in size to the Ford F-150 truck. “Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really game changing (I think) feature I’d like to add," Musk said in a tweet.
- RELATEDThere's a Tesla Model S Limo for Sale on eBayThis stretched electric people hauler is almost twice the car.READ NOW
- RELATEDBrown Goes Green as UPS Orders 125 Tesla SemisUPS and other couriers are viewing the all-electric Semi as the future of trucking.READ NOW
- RELATEDCanada to Promote Adoption of the Tesla Semi with a $75,000 RebateA penny saved on an electric Tesla Semi is a penny earned, eh?READ NOW