Elon Musk Promises Pickup 'Right After Model Y'

As Tesla works to deliver on promised vehicles that include an entry-level Model 3 sedan and a new Roadster, Elon Musk has added another to the list.

Tesla will make a pickup truck not long after the company builds its electric crossover vehicle Model Y, Musk said Tuesday.

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," the Tesla founder and CEO said in a tweet.