Subaru Falsified New Vehicle Fuel Mileage Claims, Reports Allege

Subaru is in hot water once again after the manufacturer announced it was opening an internal investigation to determine if fuel mileage data was fabricated, reports Reuters. This process, which is part of the final vehicle check, has come under scrutiny as being the company's second instance of misconduct in less than three months.

In late October, both Nissan and Subaru were accused of violating Japanese final vehicle safety inspection procedures. This lead to an investigation by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation (MLIT) in order to assess if the companies were in compliance, and, if found to be operating outside of what is permitted by law, ensure that proper procedure is followed going forward.

Though not related to safety checks, part of the final inspection is to assess a vehicle's fuel mileage. Most recently, Japanese radio broadcaster NHK has made bold claims that the automaker may have altered fuel economy data on its test to match the data provided to the government. This claim is currently being investigated by Subaru, a spokesperson told Financial Times, though no official disclosure of misconduct has been released at the time of writing.