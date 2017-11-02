BMW Announces One-Off M3 30 Years Heritage Edition

In 1987, the boxy BMW E30 M3 hit North American showrooms and proved that you can indeed build a driver's car out of a luxury sedan. It wasn't the first M car , but it remains the most iconic in BMW's lineup, spawning four more generations of BMW performance sedans.

While it gained most of its popularity from the European market, BMW is keen to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the M3's debut in the U.S. Beemer came to SEMA this year with new M Performance parts for the M5 and the announcement of the one-off 2018 M3 30 Years Heritage Edition.

BMW produced just one M3 30 Years Heritage Edition (which we'll colloquially refer to as the M3 HE for reasons of sanity), which began as a 2018 M3 with the 450-horsepower Competition Package, to which Beemer added a healthy dose of patriotism: Red, white, and blue make up the basis for the M3 HE's color palette.