McLaren Expands Its U.S. Operations with Denver Showroom

With McLaren Automotive continuing to prosper on the European market, it is now looking to expand operations across the pond as its model lineup continues to grow. The supercar brand announced Tuesday that it has opened up a new showroom in Denver, Colorado.

McLaren Denver joins the growing dealership network in North America, which now boasts 22 locations across the US that feature McLaren's full luxury sports car lineup. This 13,000 square-foot showroom is truly cutting-edge, featuring a massive touchscreen McLaren configurator and amenities like a putting green, kitchen, and cigar lounge.

The dealership will, of course, feature the full range of McLaren models on offer, which currently includes the entry-level 570 series and hypercar-like 720S.

McLaren Denver invites not only prospective buyers but all local car enthusiasts to come visit the showroom and look at the cars. To further get involved with the Denver car community, the dealership will host the Colorado chapter of Supercar Saturday, a public exotic car meet on the third Saturday of every month when McLaren will bring out its best vehicles to show off.

Much like Lamborghini is currently doing in anticipation of the Urus, McLaren is strengthening its dealership network as orders flood in for the 720S and 570 models. This need for additional space will only grow, as the brand plans to unveil its upcoming Ultimate Series hypercar next year. McLaren's Track22 plan also means that the company will have 15 new models vying for a spot at every showroom.