The Lamborghini Huracan's Successor Will Be a Hybrid in 2022

Looks like the electric wave is finally hitting the engine bays of Sant'Agata's supercars. In a report from Autocar, the next Lamborghini Huracán will apparently be a "radical" plug-in hybrid. "The [next] Huracán—that car will need hybridization. Hybridization is the answer, not [fully] electric," company CEO Stefano Domenicali told the British auto publication.

Equipped with state-of-the-art, lightweight batteries, the next-gen baby Lambo will include a silent, electric-only mode à la the McLaren P1, Porsche 918, and Acura NSX—just in case you'd like to be able to take your Lamborghini to work every morning without being that guy. Should make Lambo ownership that much more neighbor-friendly.

The upcoming electro-ghini won't be the first hybrid to wear the famed, yellow badge. A hybrid-powered Urus crossover is apparently confirmed as well and expected to bow this December.

The purists among you reading this while shaking your head in disappointed disbelief, Lamborghini hasn't forgotten about you. The Italian supercar maker plans to release a successor to the Aventador before the Huracán sequel drops and says it'll stick to an unassisted, fire-and-brimstone V-12. Just like a Miura straight out of 1966. Okay, so it'll probably be pretty different from that car, but you know what I mean.

Speaking on their current clientele's affinity for natural aspiration, Lamborghini commercial boss Federico Foschini said, "When they come to Lamborghini, they are asking for the power and performance of our naturally aspirated engines. That’s why we have already decided that the next-generation V-12 will stay naturally-aspirated and it is one reason why the [Aventador] remains unique."

Domenicali agrees, but also sees the battery-powered writing on the wall. "There is still a lot of potential for the V-12. The right approach for us is to have the V-10 and V-12 to suit our customers and then be ready to switch [to a hybrid] at the right moment," the Lambo boss told Autocar.

The electrified Huracán II should be out by 2022.