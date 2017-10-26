Nissan Debuts Autonomous, All-Electric IMx Crossover Concept

There are similar inspirations found throughout the cabin, most prominently in the vehicle's focus on openness—the same ideology that all traditional Japanese houses are built around. Drivers can also control the IMx's OLED instrument panel using hand gestures and eye movements, reducing the need for additional buttons and further driving home the vehicle's attention to space.

The IMx will also use an advanced version of Nissan's ProPilot technology, which will hide the steering wheel to and allow for fully-autonomous, hands-free driving. There will even be a feature that lets the IMx drive itself to a charging station after dropping its owner off at an airport, then pick the owner up after his/her trip.

The company says that this concept is one of the first steps Nissan will take to adhere to its Intelligent Mobility campaign, one that combines artificial intelligence and electrification to close the gap between car and driver.

"Nissan is committed to changing the way people and cars communicate, as well as how cars interact with society in the near future and beyond," said global marketing and sales executive vice president Daniele Schillacci.

This concept is still years away, but expect to see a multitude of Nissans autonomously ferrying drivers around in the near future.