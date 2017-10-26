Nissan Debuts Autonomous, All-Electric IMx Crossover Concept
Nissan doubles down on its "Intelligent Mobility" campaign with this new autonomous crossover.
Two words controlled the floor at this year's Tokyo Motor Show: "autonomous" and "zero-emissions." The new Nissan IMx crossover concept fully embodies both terms, promising fully-autonomous driving capabilities and an electric range of 373 miles (600 kilometers).
Despite its crossover nature, Nissan says the IMx's chassis and twin electric motors (driving each set of wheels) gives it a low center of gravity and all-wheel drive, allowing for great handling. The engine's combined power output is 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 515 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque, meaning this car is anything but slow.
The IMx's exterior takes familiar Nissan design touches plus traditional Japanese aesthetic and integrates them into the crossover's futuristic look. For instance, the pearl white finish mixed with vermillion accents take inspiration from the uramasari design philosophy used to style kimonos.
There are similar inspirations found throughout the cabin, most prominently in the vehicle's focus on openness—the same ideology that all traditional Japanese houses are built around. Drivers can also control the IMx's OLED instrument panel using hand gestures and eye movements, reducing the need for additional buttons and further driving home the vehicle's attention to space.
The IMx will also use an advanced version of Nissan's ProPilot technology, which will hide the steering wheel to and allow for fully-autonomous, hands-free driving. There will even be a feature that lets the IMx drive itself to a charging station after dropping its owner off at an airport, then pick the owner up after his/her trip.
The company says that this concept is one of the first steps Nissan will take to adhere to its Intelligent Mobility campaign, one that combines artificial intelligence and electrification to close the gap between car and driver.
"Nissan is committed to changing the way people and cars communicate, as well as how cars interact with society in the near future and beyond," said global marketing and sales executive vice president Daniele Schillacci.
This concept is still years away, but expect to see a multitude of Nissans autonomously ferrying drivers around in the near future.
- RELATEDNissan Owners Can Now Start Their Cars with Amazon Echo"Alexa, tell Nissan to build a new Z Car already."READ NOW
- RELATEDMitsubishi's E-Evolution is Definitely an Edgy Electric CrossoverIt might not be a sports car, but it might sell like one if Mitsubishi can pull it off.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Brings its Electric 'BladeGlider' Sports Car to GoodwoodCan an EV sports car roll with the vintage racers and hypercars? Nissan says yes.READ NOW
- RELATEDMazda's Twin Tokyo Motor Show Concepts Preview a Gorgeous FutureShut up and take my money.READ NOW
- RELATEDTeeny-Tiny Yamaha Cross Hub Compact Pickup Concept Debuts at Tokyo Motor ShowAnd one might say it's an acquired taste.READ NOW