You Can Buy This Homemade Toyota MR2 Limousine Right Now

The second-generation Toyota MR2 was the poor man's Ferrari. With great lines, light weight, an available turbocharged engine, and the superb handling that only a mid-engine sports car can provide, this early 1990s sports car was everything that Average Joes could hope for in an affordable sports car. So, of course, one builder had to go undo all that to create this wacky stretched limousine .

"Unfortunately this car is 7 meters [23 feet] long, and that makes storage an issue," the creator wrote on the listing. One might expect someone to have that in mind before taking on a project of this nature.

To be more accurate, the builder began to create this car. After cutting it in half, a tube frame was built to extend the car and connect the two parts together. From there, he began to cover the tubular frame...but the project now sits unfinished.

Even the parts of the car that existed before the conversion are unfinished, including the engine bay. "Was intending to run a Camry V-6 with the auto trans," the ad says. Unlike the rest of the car, this is not as crazy an idea as it sounds. Swapping a contemporary V-6 from a boring Camry into the back of the SW20 chassis is a well-documented modification, providing extra power and grunt with none of the turbo lag found in the MR2 Turbo's stock engine. Such a swap would be a good idea, considering how much this beast must weigh.

Though even in its current condition, this MR2 appears to be well-equipped...or at least, it could be. "I could tick the boxes for all sorts of stuff," he wrote. "A/C? Yeah, no glass in the back. Central locking? Front doors are OEM, so still have it fitted, no door on the back yet. [Power steering], needs the pump, but the rack and hoses are there. Sunroof? It doesn't have a full roof yet, does that count?"

However, the seller appears to be done with this unfinished project. "It's gotta go. If it doesn't sell this time, it's scrap. No fixed price offer. Next weekend it won't be a car," he wrote.

Indeed, the starting price on this auction is just $100 with no reserve. The only problem: You'll have to go to New Zealand to get it.

Conventional wisdom tells us that it's a bad idea to buy someone else's unfinished project car—and that seems quite true in this case. We certainly have nothing against cutting up a car to make something cool out of it, and we also enjoy certain old limousines...but you may want to think twice before buying a project from someone with the username "dasketchy1." That certainly describes this project well.