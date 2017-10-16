Read All About the 2018 Jeep Wrangler In This Leaked Manual

How often have you ever looked at your vehicle's user guide? Probably never. As a technical writer by trade, I know all too well that nobody reads the manuals that I work so hard to write. But it seems that Jeep has inadvertently found a way to get Wrangler fans everywhere to pore over the vehicle documentation by allowing the user guide and owner's manual for the next generation JL Wrangler to appear on the web, in their entirety, on the JL Wrangler Forums. They have granted us permission to share them with our readers as well.

Jeep / JL Wrangler Forums

The inside and outside of the JL Wrangler are out in the open for all of us to see. The dashboard looks similar to the JK it replaces, but with a UConnect touchscreen available in many models, and push-button climate controls replacing the traditional knobs. All Wranglers also appear to come with push-button start.

Doors are still removable, as they should be on any Jeep Wrangler. One sharp-eyed commenter on the forum pointed out that the Torx screw that must be removed from the Wrangler Unlimited's back doors has been moved to a more accessible location, making them easier to remove.

The documentation does not seem to include any instructions for folding down the windshield. But hinges are clearly visible at the bottom of the windshield, as well as a seam that indicates that it is a separate piece from the body. Additionally, the JL's windshield is flat, not curved like the JK, which would make it easier to lay flat on top of the hood when folded down.

Vehicle weights and towing capacities are spelled out in the manual. The towing capacity for two-door Wranglers is 2,000 pounds, with four-door models limited to 3,500 pounds. These capacities are regardless of whether the Jeep is equipped with the 2.0-liter Hurricane engine or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6.

Here's an early look at the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, named the Hurricane after an older Jeep four-cylinder design. Estimates vary on the output of this engine, but all seem to agree that it will be at least 300 horsepower according to Autoblog, though some, such as AutoEvolution, predict closer to 368. Road & Track reports that "a source familiar with the 2018 Wrangler" said that power would be close to 300. What we do know is that it will perform best using 91-octane fuel, but can use 87-octane without harming anything.

