Audible is Giving Away 20 Brand New Volvo XC60s

Audible announced that it's Celebrating 20 Years of Listeners Contest on Monday, and winners can take home a 2018 Volvo XC60.

The contest title does exactly what it sounds like, as next year marks the 20th anniversary of the audiobook purveyor's claim to fame. Audible introduced the first mass-produced digital audio player to complement its website in January of 1998. Ten years later, Audible was acquired by Amazon.com, expanding its reach to millions more listeners.

The site is eager to celebrate early, and 20 lucky Audible members who participate in the contest will win a brand new Volvo luxury crossover, thanks to Amazon's deep pockets. The company picked the XC60 for it's impressive safety, technology, and Audible app integration, and optimized each vehicles' Bower & Wilkins audio system for the best storytelling experience.

Entering to win takes just a few steps and is one that any Audible member in the United States over the age of 18 can do. All you need to do is submit a 30-second video explaining why you enjoy listening to audiobooks on the website. The company encourages participants to get creative, so originality and authenticity is key to creating a Volvo-worthy clip.

Audible will review and post all approved videos on its website and social media, and wants the public to vote on the best videos. The deadline for submission ends Oct. 13.

For those looking for inspiration, Audible recruited narrating veterans like Nick Offerman to create their own videos, but you needn't worry about competing with Ron Swanson in the actual contest.