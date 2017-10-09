Lamborghini Is Reportedly Working on a Four-Door Model Due in 2021

Lamborghini has started concept work on a new, four-door offering that should be ready for 2021, according to a report from Autocar. Part of the brand's master plan for financial growth, a Lambo sedan would be the next step to follow the launch of the Urus SUV scheduled for this December.

Speaking about the prospects of a new product line, Lamborghini commercial director Federico Foschini was un-Lambo-istically cautious.

"We must be humble. The Urus is only at the pre-production phase and, while the goal is to double sales volumes over a few years, we have yet to earn that accolade," Foschini said. "But of course we should always be looking to grow. If we can take this first step with Urus—a huge step—then there are possibilities," he added.

This is not the first time Lamborghini has flirted with the idea of building a bull with four doors. In 2008, it brought the Estoque concept pictured above to the Paris Motor Show. While that car never made it to production, today's automotive landscape is quite different to the one a decade ago. With the advent of cars like the Porsche Panamera and Aston Martin Rapide, the idea of a low-volume supercar manufacturer pushing out more practical models to keep the lights on is now accepted protocol.