'Hybrid Recycling' Pioneer Attempting to Break Tesla's Distance Record

Range anxiety is, by far, the biggest concern that many people have about electric cars. Tesla has said that the Model S 100D can travel more than 300 miles on a single charge, but one Italian enthusiast stretched the range to 670 miles.

Entrepreneur Eric Lundgren intends to not only smash the Tesla record by going more than 1,000 miles on a single charge but to do so in a car that cost less than $14,000 to build and uses 90 percent recycled parts.

Actually, Lundgren already broke the record earlier this year, traveling 748 miles on a single charge in regular street driving, as documented by YouTuber Jehu Garcia. But the starts and stops of street driving, as well as highway speeds, are not the most efficient way to drive. Lundgren wants to push his homemade electric car to its mileage limit and intends to do so on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 at the Auto Club Speedway in Los Angeles, Calif.

In an interview with Forbes, Lundgren described his car, named the Phoenix, as a 1997 BMW 528i that he barely managed to rescue from the crusher and purchased for $300 scrap value. The technology that went into the car's rebirth is similarly obsolete and discarded. The battery pack was made of salvaged cells from broken cable modem and laptop battery packs. It has a capacity of 130-kilowatt-hours. The controller came from an electric forklift, and the motor was pulled out of an older salvaged electric vehicle. The car took 35 days to build.