Lewis Hamilton and MV Agusta Unveil the F4 LH44 Motorcycle

The MV Agusta F4 RC is the street variant of the F4 RR race bike used in the FIA World Superbike Championship. Power comes from a 998cc 16-valve DOHC inline four-cylinder engine with eight fuel injectors. It has Öhlins suspension and steering damper, Brembo front brakes, Nissin rear brakes, and Bosch ABS with rear wheel lift-up mitigation. Special features of the bike include adjustable rider footpegs, a lightweight crankshaft, lightweight pistons and rods, magnesium engine covers, and titanium fasteners.



The racing kit performance upgrade is one thing, but the real story of the F4 LH44 is the aesthetic. Already an aggressively-styled bike, the new special edition adds an exclusive Candy Apple Red paint job with black stripes creating a look even more striking than the stock bike. Lewis Hamilton’s name and his number 44 are tastefully added throughout.



You might be wondering why Hamilton is collaborating with MV Agusta, but this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

"I am very excited to continue my partnership with MV Agusta. I love working with [MV Agusta CEO] Giovanni [Castiglioni] and the guys at MV Agusta, their passion for engineering and attention to detail produces stunning, original looking bikes," said Hamilton. "My projects with MV Agusta are a great way to combine my love of riding bikes with my interest in the creative design process so I am very much involved with the CRC design team throughout. I am particularly excited to introduce my new bike, the F4 LH44. It looks quite stunning and I had the pleasure of riding on track a few weeks ago in Italy, it feels great and combines the best of both worlds, a race bike for the road! There will be 44 bikes produced, so I hope the lucky owners will love it as much as I do."



No word on pricing or how exactly to get your hands on one of the 44 bikes being produced, but we can’t imagine it will be easy to get your hands on. With the regular MV Agusta F4 RC starting at $46,000, we don’t think the LH44 variant will be easy to afford, either.