Buy the Extremely Rare Koenigsegg Agera for $7.7 Million

So you want a Koenigsegg, but not the same Koenigsegg your neighbor has? You’re in luck. This truly one-of-a-kind Koenigsegg One of 1 is for sale at a German dealership called Semco Exclusive Cars for only about $7.7 million.



Let’s clear up that confusing name right away. This car is very similar to the Koenigsegg One:1, but it is not a One:1. The name of the model is One of 1 noting its uniqueness. It was a run of three cars meant to commemorate the end of the Agera, the car that helped launch Koenigsegg to the hypercar royalty status it enjoys now. Incidentally, the car is mislabeled as a One:1 on the Semco website. If you’re going to ask $7.7 million for a car, double check that you got the model name right.