Buy the Extremely Rare Koenigsegg Agera for $7.7 Million
Production of the Koenigsegg One of 1 (not to be confused with a One:1) was limited to three units, each in a different color.
So you want a Koenigsegg, but not the same Koenigsegg your neighbor has? You’re in luck. This truly one-of-a-kind Koenigsegg One of 1 is for sale at a German dealership called Semco Exclusive Cars for only about $7.7 million.
Let’s clear up that confusing name right away. This car is very similar to the Koenigsegg One:1, but it is not a One:1. The name of the model is One of 1 noting its uniqueness. It was a run of three cars meant to commemorate the end of the Agera, the car that helped launch Koenigsegg to the hypercar royalty status it enjoys now. Incidentally, the car is mislabeled as a One:1 on the Semco website. If you’re going to ask $7.7 million for a car, double check that you got the model name right.
The Koenigsegg One of 1 has an Agera RS chassis and a One:1 engine which is a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V-8 that sits behind the driver cranking out 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 foot-pounds of torque. The hypercar can hit 186 miles per hour in only 17.95 seconds.
The two-blade rear wing, roof-mounted air intake, front splitter, and side skirts are all unique to the One of 1. A few other things unique to this Koenigsegg include an orange and black paint job, “One of 1” badging, and the interior switchgear polished in aluminum.
Despite its unbelievable performance, this car has barely been driven. There are only 50 miles on the clock, which is another factor boosting the car’s value well into the multi-millions. Is it worth it? Tell us what you think in the comments.
- RELATEDThere’s a Koenigsegg One:1 for Sale in Miami for $5 MillionIt's one of just seven in existence.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Rare Koenigsegg Agera RS Conquer the Snow-Covered Swiss AlpsThere are only 25 of these in the world.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Final Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Sold at Auction for $10 MillionThat's about double what it was expected to go for.READ NOW
- RELATED11 Supercars Worth More than $8 Million Seized from Dictator’s Son in GenevaA Porsche 918 Spyder, a Koenigsegg One:1, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Lamborghini Veneno were just the tip of the iceberg.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya Is Gold Leaf-Trimmed Supercar ExcellenceSlathering gold atop of carbon fiber might cause some to lurch towards the vomitorium—but not us.READ NOW