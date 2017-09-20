The Automotive Celebrities Who Speak to You in Forza Motorsport 7

The Forza Motosport 7 demo was released yesterday, but Forza's Community Manager Brian Ekberg released another egg of information. He revealed the 16 "Voices of Motorsports" that are featured in the game. The list includes current drivers, past drivers, car designers, automotive journalists, and well-respected car enthusiasts.

Take a look at the list:

Charlie Turner, Editor-in-Chief of Top Gear Magazine

Jonny Lieberman, Senior Features Editor at Motor Trend Magazine

Josef Newgarden, Professional IndyCar Driver, (and newly minted 2017 Champion!) with Team Penske, also a Forza Ambassador

Katherine Legge, Professional Driver with Michael Shank Racing, participating in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. IMSA driver, IndyCar driver

Ken Block, Professional Rally Driver with Hoonigan Racing Division, participating in FIA World Rallycross Championship, also a Forza Ambassador

Kim Wolfkill, Editor-in-Chief of Road & Track

Lyn St. James, retired Professional Driver in IndyCar and ChampCar series, Speaker

Magnus Walker, Porschephile, Author, Serial entrepreneur, fashion designer, and original “Urban Outlaw”

Mark Roberts, Chief Designer McLaren Automotive

Matt Farah, Automotive Journalist, Podcaster and Founder of The Smoking Tire

Pat Devereux, Automotive Journalist

Pat Long, Professional Sportscar Driver with Wright Motorsports, participating in Pirelli World Challenge also a Porsche Factory Driver and Porschephile

Ralph Gilles, Head of Design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Rutledge Wood, NASCAR Commentator with NBC Sports, and TV Personality

Shannon McIntosh, Professional Driver, Racing Instructor and ForzaRC host

Tanner Foust, Professional Rally Driver with Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross (VARX), participating in Red Bull Global Rallycross, also a Professional Stunt Driver, TV Personality and Forza Ambassador

The group includes many voice actors returning to the Forza franchise such as /DRIVE on NBC Sports host Matt Farah, driver Patrick Long, and driver Josef Newgarden. The voice acting in Forza started with Forza Motorsport 5 when the Top Gear U.K. trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond were at the helm.

It is nice to see such a diverse group from the car world.