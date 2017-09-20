Audi SQ8 Will Feature Hybrid Tech, 470 hp, Report Says
The upcoming flagship SUV will be more powerful than the uber-quick Audi TTRS.
Audi has teased concept versions of the SQ8 over the course of the year, and now, reports are starting to leak just how sporty the SUV will be.
Based on price and performance, it will sit atop the Q8 range while producing 470 brake horsepower from a hybrid powertrain, according to Autocar. The production version has been spotted and appears to use the same setup as the Q8 Sport Concept that debuted at Geneva in March.
The SQ8 will make use of a heavy-hitting 3.0-liter TFSI V-6 engine that produces 444 BHP on its own. When paired with with a 20-kWh electric motor, overall power is bumped to 470 ponies and 516 foot-pounds of torque, putting it right up close to its German rival, the BMW X6 M.
Spy shots of the prototype show a squatty and aggressive stance that is made possible by the sport-tuned air suspension. This, paired with fabled quattro all-wheel-drive, will reportedly help the SQ8 sprint to 60 MPH in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is said to be near 170 miles per hour as well, meaning that it could be the total package for power, drivability, and practicality. Carbon ceramic brakes are anticipated to be standard equipment as well.
Expect to see the production version loaded down with Audi's latest tech including four-wheel steering and Virtual Cockpit. All of these features could put the SQ8 well into the six-figure price range, depending on options.
The Q8 range is expected to launch in 2018 with the Ingolstadt brand likely staggering the release of the S model. Look for more reveals on The Drive as we learn the specifics of this all-new Audi model.
