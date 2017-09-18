Tesla May Tease a Second Car Alongside its Semi-Truck Reveal Next Month
Tesla has something special up its sleeve when unveils its semi-truck next month.
A little something extra could be in store next month during the reveal of Tesla's all-electric semi-truck. With some recent Twitter chatter by CEO Elon Musk, it isn't too far-fetched to think that the automaker's Apple-esque "one more thing" moment could be a peek at one of its its upcoming vehicles.
Just a week ago, Musk himself hinted at a potential surprise to be revealed during the semi unveiling. Though no specifics were mentioned as to what the news is, it appears that something other than the beast of a truck will steal the show.
"I really recommend showing up for the semi truck unveiling," said the CEO in a statement, "Maybe there’s a little more than what we are saying here."
The pickup isn't expected to be revealed entirely until late 2018 at the earliest, however that hasn't kept the Tesla CEO from Tweeting about unreleased products in the past. He suggested that a "light duty," mini version of the Tesla semi could be teased at the same event.
Tesla could also tease the Model Y, the crossover SUV based off of the recently-released Model 3 chassis. It would make sense for Tesla to continue development of the model using an already established platform. This seems less likely to be involved at an event surrounding a commercial truck, but in the timeline of Tesla vehicles to date, the Model Y appears to be closer to production than the pickup.
Cummins may have beat the Tesla semi to a reveal by showing off its electric powertrain first, however Tesla seems like it has something up its sleeve to come out ahead of the pack and make bigger waves.
Based on recent social media activity, it might be safe to assume that a teaser for a new Tesla model might be on the horizon, but the public won't be privy to this information until the unveiling event on Oct. 26.
- RELATEDTesla Referral Program Prompts Formal Complaint Over 'Rogue Car Salespeople'Tesla's business model is under scrutiny again. This time, California dealers say referral incentives amount to payment for selling cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla's Semi-Truck Reveal Delayed Until Late OctoberBuzzed about the Tesla semi? Well, calm down, Sparky...because you're gonna have to wait another six weeks to see it.READ NOW
- RELATEDTo Help Drivers Escape Hurricane Irma, Tesla Extended the Range of Some Model S, Model X CarsProving once again that over-the-air software updates are great.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla is Expanding its Supercharger Network in Chicago and BostonTravelling cross-country or just running errands in your Tesla is about to get easier.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Model 3's EPA Rating Hits Equivalent of 126 MPGThe newest Tesla seems like it might be the most efficient one yet.READ NOW