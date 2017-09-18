Tesla May Tease a Second Car Alongside its Semi-Truck Reveal Next Month

A little something extra could be in store next month during the reveal of Tesla's all-electric semi-truck. With some recent Twitter chatter by CEO Elon Musk, it isn't too far-fetched to think that the automaker's Apple-esque "one more thing" moment could be a peek at one of its its upcoming vehicles.

Just a week ago, Musk himself hinted at a potential surprise to be revealed during the semi unveiling. Though no specifics were mentioned as to what the news is, it appears that something other than the beast of a truck will steal the show.

"I really recommend showing up for the semi truck unveiling," said the CEO in a statement, "Maybe there’s a little more than what we are saying here."

The pickup isn't expected to be revealed entirely until late 2018 at the earliest, however that hasn't kept the Tesla CEO from Tweeting about unreleased products in the past. He suggested that a "light duty," mini version of the Tesla semi could be teased at the same event.