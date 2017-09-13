Lamborghini Teases Urus Ahead of December Reveal

Lamborghini has released a new video teasing the new Lamborghini Urus, set to be officially revealed to the public on Dec. 4 in Bologna, Italy.

Lamborghini is marketing the Urus as the world's first super sport utility vehicle, but it's not Lamborghini's first foray into the world of SUVs. In 1986, Lamborghini released its first SUV, the LM002, which looked more like a Humvee than a Lamborghini. It was a front-engined SUV powered by the V-12 engine from the Lamborghini Countach.

For more power, customers at the time could order the car with a 7.2-liter V-12 engine intended for offshore powerboat racing. The LM002's off-road capability meant it was equipped to raced in the Dakar Rally.

While the rare LM002, owned by the likes of Mike Tyson and Pablo Escobar, resembles an off-road animal, the teased Urus prototypes, seen in the wild at events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, look like a lifted Lamborghini Huracán.

The Urus will feature a 4-liter twin turbo V-8 engine, a change from the V-10 and V-12 usually seen in the Lamborghini lineup. The twin turbo V-8 will be packed with 650 horsepower, more than any Lamborghini Huracán model now on the road. The Urus will be built on the same platform as its Volkswagen family competition: The Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga.

We will have to wait until Dec. 4 to see how the Lamborghini Urus compares with the Miura, Countach and LM002 before it.