Volkswagen Refines the Crozz Electric Car Prototype for the Frankfurt Motor Show

Despite having a full-fledged concept shown to the world only a few short months ago, Volkswagen has once again refined its Crozz concept—this time, into a less-spaceship-looking electric SUV that seems primed for the masses. With a huge investment in electric vehicles, the automaker has fully vested the company in bringing eight new electrified models to its lineup by 2025.

The Crozz's range and power output do seem to be right in the automotive sweet spot that most of the consumer-bound electric cars being announced fall into. Total power output will fall at 301 horsepower, and the crozzover crossover will be able to reach a top speed of around 112 mph. Volkswagen also noted that the vehicle will be able to travel around 310 miles on a single charge. The automaker notes that its fast-charging system works quite well, featuring the ability to charge its battery to around 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes, allowing the car to add just under 250 miles of range in that short time.