McLaren Arrives in Force in Frankfurt with a Ton of Supercars for Test Drives

The 67th iteration of the Frankfurt Auto Show is just around the corner, and manufacturers are preparing to show off their best creations. While it could easily bring just one of its vaunted new supercars and attract a crowd, McLaren Automotive is going all-out this year, showcasing its two most recent models in a spectacular display. Guests will be able to get up close and personal with the 570S Spider and 720S, the newest members of McLaren's Sport and Super Series, respectively.

McLaren announced its plans for the Frankfurt IAA International Motor Show on Monday, ahead of the public days that take place from September 14-24th. The "McLaren Brand Experience" is easily accessible to show-goers, taking place at the outside "Agora Platz" area. All of McLaren's models will be there for visitors to access.

The new 570S Spider gets its own exhibit, displayed near the Agora Platz in hall 11 in a huge glass box.

McLaren will also be offering test drives of the 570S Spider and 570GT to potential buyers, adding to McLaren's intense Frankfurt experience.

The company plans to show a special 570GT—one of only six such cars built by McLaren's Special Operations division—to a select audience as well.