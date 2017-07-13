Aston Martin Is Recalling the DB11

Not long after issuing a recall for the Vantage concerning an issue with that vehicle's clutch software, Aston Martin has issued another software-related recall. This time, surrounding the tire pressure monitoring system for the DB11.

The British luxury automaker is issuing a recall for the DB11 grand tourer in the U.S. due to a TPMS fault. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the DB11s in question are equipped with a TPMS that "may be incorrectly calibrated, resulting in the low tire pressure warning tell-tale not illuminating at the required minimum activation pressure." As a result, drivers may fail to be notified of any under-inflated tires—that wouldn't be safe.

The recall reportedly affects 319 cars. The owners of those DB11s will be notified by the end of the month and are instructed to visit a dealer where a software update will be applied, free of charge. According to Carscoops, the affected Astons were built from November 17, 2016, to June 13, 2017, giving owners a bigger clue as to whether or not their car is affected or not. However, considering DB11 production only started in late September 2016, it's probably safe to say that if you've got a DB11 and live in America, your car is probably affected.

If you're an actual DB11 owner, you may contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-888-923-9988 to voice any concerns. NHTSA can also be reached at 1-888-327-4236.

Stay safe out there, 007.