Hoonigan Is Looking for a Female Rally Driver for its Custom Fiat 124 Spider

Women have been getting the short end of the stick in the car world for a long time. The gender divide in motorsport is unacceptable, and prominent women in the car community are speaking out about it. Thankfully, the industry appears to be changing for the better as more and more women find their way to race podiums. The latest group to jump on the equality push is Hoonigan—the folks known for perfecting the art of shredding tires and getting sideways.

Hoonigan Garage and FIAT North America are continuing their search to find the next driver of the Hoonigan-tuned, 400-horsepower Fiat 124 Spider Abarth. The companies teamed up in April to promote accomplished female drivers in the rally community and wants a woman to represent them in Hoonigan's latest insane rally car. The company recruited NHRA drag racer Leah Pritchett to ask women in the community to participate in the first round of competitions, which took place from April 18 to May 10.

The second round of tests took place two weeks later at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving where contestants thundered around the track in regular Fiat 124 Spider Abarths.

FIAT announced Wednesday that it has narrowed the competition down six contestants and it will choose a suitable driver on July 14. The final test is the infamous Mount Washington Hillclimb, where a winner will be crowned.