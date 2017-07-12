Volkswagen Touareg Axed From U.S. Lineup, Report Says

Volkswagen will discontinue the Touareg SUV from its U.S. lineup as it sets its sights on electrification, smaller crossover models, and the roll-out of the new Atlas SUV, according to MotorTrend.

The brand's premium utility offering has been dwindling in the sales department over the last few years, and as a result of cutting costs and making room for products like the T-Roc small crossover, it's been decidedly ousted in favor of new projects. The Touareg will not reappear in showrooms for the 2018 model year, leaving the upsized Tiguan to take its place along with the freshly released Atlas SUV.

Starting at a price point of $50,405, the Touareg competed in a segment with luxury brands like sister brand Audi and its Q5 as well as Lexus' RX model. Buyers of this demographic seemingly opted for the premium brands over the humble-but-good VW, which was surely a factor in the company's decision to leave it off the table in the American market.

The model ran for a steady 13 years with several major upgrades along the way, never staying stale for too long. It was greeted with a slew of awards when it was introduced in 2004 thanks to its off-road ability, four-wheel-drive capability, and ample storage room in the cabin.

Touareg sales were down 26 percent in the first half of 2017, signaling a wave of the flag to Volkswagen. The ute's little brother, the Tiguan, sold a solid 20,556 for comparison.

Expect the brand to invest heavily in the Atlas SUV in order to pick up the missing Touareg's slack.