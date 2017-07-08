Now's Your Chance To Own The Only Ford Fiesta ST Painted Like a Ford GT

The engine is, of course, in like-new condition with a punchy 197 horsepower and 202 lb. ft. of torque to zip it around. It's mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the only powertrain combo available for the ST, and makes for what many rant and rave to be the best car to come out of Dearborn in a while.

Even if this ends up sitting in a garage for the rest of its life, it's a conversation piece that surely no one else will have. You may not have known you needed a Fiesta anomaly like this one, but now you do.

With five days left on the auction, the price is sure to shoot up from its current standing of $17,250. If you want to stand out from the rest of the ST boy-racers in your neighborhood, make sure to bid on this strange piece of auto memorabilia.