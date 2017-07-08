Now's Your Chance To Own The Only Ford Fiesta ST Painted Like a Ford GT
This Liquid Blue example is the only one of its kind.
Liquid Blue was intended to be an exclusive paint option for the Ford GT and, for the most part, it still is. But one Fiesta ST squeaked through the production line and came out wearing the one-off coat, making for an especially rare example of the miniature hot hatch. It was used by Ford as a display car at the Detroit Auto Show a few years back, and now it's up for auction on our favorite for-sale site, Bring a Trailer.
The car still remains mostly new and only carries 787 miles of baggage with it. Its handsome paint scheme does sport a few blemishes, but such is to be expected from a car that was almost surely hand painted and originally intended for display purposes only. The interior is nearly pristine, and it also features a bit of unique trim like the white-surround leather trim on the factory Recaros. The sport-theme steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara, rounding out the handsome cabin nicely.
The engine is, of course, in like-new condition with a punchy 197 horsepower and 202 lb. ft. of torque to zip it around. It's mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the only powertrain combo available for the ST, and makes for what many rant and rave to be the best car to come out of Dearborn in a while.
Even if this ends up sitting in a garage for the rest of its life, it's a conversation piece that surely no one else will have. You may not have known you needed a Fiesta anomaly like this one, but now you do.
With five days left on the auction, the price is sure to shoot up from its current standing of $17,250. If you want to stand out from the rest of the ST boy-racers in your neighborhood, make sure to bid on this strange piece of auto memorabilia.
- RELATEDWatch a Fiesta ST Smoke a Camaro, Supra, and Others at a Drag StripThis modded Ford FiST goes head to head with multiple performance cars and surprises everyone.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Fiesta ST, Focus ST and RS Buyers Younger, Wealthier Than Other Fiesta, Focus OwnersA new study finds people who buy the performance hatchbacks tend to make nearly twice as much as those who choose the regular models.READ NOW
- RELATEDTwo Killed by Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Modified Ford Fiesta STThe British driver had installed a modified exhaust system in a bid to boost performance.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ford Debut the New Fiesta ST with a Top Gear-Style RaceThe newest generation of Ford's hot hatch looks and sounds the business.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake a Tour of the Ford GT Plant With Forza Boss Alan HartmanThe Microsoft man gets an inside look at how the new Ford GT is made.READ NOW