Someone Please Buy Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Race Car

Old race cars come up for sale all of the time. So much so that many of us are numb to it, unless it belonged to heroes like Steve McQueen or Paul Newman. But one thing we don't see for sale very often is a modern-age Formula One car. Mercedes-Benz Classic has recently listed one of those—a car that was piloted by Lewis Hamilton during his 2013 campaign—online.

Not only does the car's driver make it significant, it was also the last Mercedes F1 car with a V-8 before the series switched over to smaller, quieter V-6 turbo units. Its 2.4-liter, 830-horsepower powerplant sings to 18,000 RPM like the engines we miss so much now, and it was able to push the car to three wins and nine podiums total. It didn't take home the championship thanks to the dominance over at Red Bull F1, but it was a successful racer nonetheless.