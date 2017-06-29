Travis Pastrana Is Selling Motocross Underwear

You may not have heard anything about Travis Pastrana since you played MTX Mototrax on your PS2, but you might be buying underwear from him soon. In case you’ve been wondering what the X Games gold medalist has been up to lately, he’s the co-founder of both underwear brand Ethika and action sports entertainment company Nitro Circus. Both brands are collaborating on something the world never knew it needed: motocross underwear.

“I’m so pumped that the Ethika x Nitro Circus Collection will be available for our U.S. and Canadian fans,” said Travis Pastrana in a press release. “Ethika’s design team has collaborated with our riders every step of the way and I think fans will love the results. I am stoked to connect the Ethika and Nitro Circus families.”

Sounds like, with “pumped” and “stoked” all over the release, Pastrana’s vocabulary hasn’t changed much since 1999.

There will be three designs available: I Believe I Can Fly, You Got This, and Nitro Doodle Print. Sorry, ladies, these are only available in mens' and boys' sizes. All three new designs are available in the form-fitting “Staple” fit with the Nitro Doodle print also being available as “The Alternate,” which are more traditional boxer shorts.

These designs debuted earlier this month at the Nitro Circus San Diego show at Qualcomm Stadium and were on display again last weekend at the Nitro World Games in Salt Lake City.

“In both cases, the reaction was electric with attendees snapping up product onsite,” according to the Ethika press release.

Check out Ethika’s full-line of undergarments here.