Cadillac Is Providing Free Helicopter Rides to the Hamptons

Cadillac has teamed up with Blade for a new promotion called “Cadillac Fly and Drive”. Cadillac describes Blade as a “digitally powered short-distance aviation company” which is a wordy way of saying “like Uber, but with helicopters.” In partnership with the Blade app, Cadillac is offering complimentary helicopter flights from Manhattan to The Hamptons. When you get there, you’ll get a Cadillac XT5 crossover to use for the weekend—but only if you’re one of the first six of eight people to claim your seat on the flight that week.

“Cadillac prides itself on collaborating with like-minded brands to curate unique and memorable experiences,” said Nathan Tan in a press release, Director of Brand Partnerships and Experiences at Global Cadillac. “Our partnership with Blade reflects how our two brands are working together to evolve how customers travel.”

This is a weekly event running from July 7th through August 25th. Cadillac will post the complimentary flight in the Blade app at a random time each week and you have to be quick enough to spot it and book it when it shows up. After you reserve your seat, you go to one of the two Blade lounges at either the East 34th Heliport or the West 30th Street Heliport.

Blade founder and CEO Rob Wiesenthal said of the partnership, “We can't think of a better way for our fliers to start their weekend right than to arrive at their Hamptons destination on Blade and to then be handed the keys to a Cadillac XT5 for the weekend.”

So, next time you’re browsing for a helicopter ride to a weekend getaway on your Blade app, keep an eye out for a Fly and Drive seat.