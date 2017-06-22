Dodge Is Making Customers Promise Not to Misuse the Challenger SRT Demon

Mopar enthusiast site Allpar has gotten its hands on a copy of the Demon acknowledgment document that Dodge dealerships are having Challenger SRT Demon customers sign and have notarized.

The document starts out with a reminder that the Demon is a purpose-built drag car intended for use on the track. It asks the buyer to read the whole owner's manual before driving their new car so they fully understand how the unique systems work and how to properly handle the car on the street—this, by the way, is a pretty good idea for any new car owner.

Then it talks about the seats. It asks that if your Demon doesn’t have passenger seats, that no passengers should be riding with you. However, it also has a line item saying if you didn’t order your Demon with passenger seats, you’re not allowed to install passenger seats yourself “because the passenger will not be properly protected.”

The document asks that “Track-Use” features not be used on public roads, for obvious reasons. Then we have four line items dedicated specifically to the tires. The Demon will come from the factory with Nitto NT05R drag radials which meet US DOT requirements, but “they are not intended for highway use, as the expected miles of wear from the racing compound is greatly reduced.” If you’re ordering a Demon, we hope the dealer is close to your house. You’re stuck taking city streets to get it home.

You also better hope it doesn’t rain on the day you pick it up because those stock drag tires “are not recommended for driving in wet weather conditions.” Not only that, but you can’t drive it in the cold because in “temperatures below 15 [degrees] F, the Drag Tires can lose flexibility and that may lead to cracking and other tire damage." This shouldn’t be much of an issue since if you can afford a Demon, you can probably afford heated storage in the winter.

The next few lines are about paint availability, what fuels to use, and how to tighten the lug nuts. Finally, there’s a big, scary paragraph about understanding what you’re getting yourself into and that you can’t sue FCA or the dealer if you get injured or killed when driving your Demon. Finally, you have to sign your understanding that if you’re buying the car for at or below MSRP, your Demon will be high-priority on the production line.

Seems like an awful lot of rules. Who’s ready to cough up $86,000 on a car you can’t drive on the highway?