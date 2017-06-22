Watch RoboRace's Fully Autonomous Racecar Lap the Berlin ePrix Circuit

If you attended the ePrix in Germany a few weeks ago, you were in for a special treat. We here at The Drive love when our favorite drivers try to one-up each other on—and also off—the track. Such was the case when one of this year's most popular Formula E-inspired cars hit the course for a test-and-tune session. Only with this car, there was no driver involved.

Formula E has a special kind of audience, coming in at only 4 percent of the viewership of Formula 1. But those who are a fan clearly have some form of interest in electric cars, since that is what's racing, after all. One of the goals of some of the auto manufacturers who are researching and expanding their EV divisions is also to master the future world of autonomous tech. Since Tesla has basically been unofficially crowned king of market-ready autonomy already, many have entered to compete in the consumer offerings. But what about in racing?

Yeah, somebody is doing that too. Meet RoboRace, the company dedicated to bringing a fully autonomous Formula E-inspired racecar to the track. So far, the company has revealed RoboCar, its 'closer-to-production' machine, and DevBot, the prototype counterpart. DevBot was shown to the public in 2016 while its relative was revealed to the public in early 2017. Naturally, both have been to the track in their first few months of being tire-to-pavement. Despite knowing it can go around the track, one of the most interesting things to see is just how the car looks from the inside with absolutely no hands on the wheel.