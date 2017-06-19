Watch the New Civic Type R Do a Dyno Run

The first Honda Civic Type Rs are just now arriving to their new owners. Many of those owners are likely enthusiasts who plan on tuning their brand new fun-mobiles into power hungry monsters. Luckily, they're in for some good news in the horsepower department, as one tuner in Puerto Rico put their dyno results with the car on Facebook over the weekend.

The 306-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the Civic Type R should make even the Ford Focus RS and Volkswagen Golf R nervous, despite the Civic only having its front wheels put power to the ground. But the good news is, the Type R has less overall power loss to affect its horsepower found at the wheels because of that very reason. This power loss, called drivetrain loss, is the mechanical effort it takes to move power from the crankshaft of an engine to the road. When there are more components involved, like in an all-wheel-drive system found in the Focus RS and Golf R, the drivetrain loss is generally greater.

Typically, when a dealer supplies power numbers for a vehicle, it's the horsepower and torque made while the motor is on an engine stand. The engineered number that the motor will output at the crankshaft is what usually makes its way to brochures, and not the number which accounts for drivetrain loss. Surprisingly, when a new Type R owner took his car to the dyno, the advertised 306 HP figure was very close to the actual number. The result? A whole 295 hp–less than a 4 percent loss from the advertised numbers, was shown on the dyno.