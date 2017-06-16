British Man Who Stood Up While Driving Jailed For Fleeing Police

A 26-year-old car salesman who was in trouble with the law for standing while driving found himself with even more issues after he fled from police after a car accident, according to The Guardian.

Adam Elliott, a six-and-a-half foot tall man, was originally in trouble for sitting on the headrest of his Ford Ka convertible while driving, waving at passers by and steering with his knees. But just four days before he was supposed to be sentenced for that incident, Elliott crashed into a stopped bus and a car with a woman and two young children inside. After the crash, which occurred in March, Elliott ran from police and wasn't arrested until May.

Judge Robert Adams was unaware of Elliott's second accident when he gave him a suspended sentence for driving with his head out the top of his roofless car in March. Upon questioning of his involvement in the first charge, Elliott said that he was "too small for the car."

Once Elliott was in custody and Judge Adams learned of the hit-and-run, he activated part of the suspended sentence. That ruling landed Elliott in jail for 18 months after he admitted to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Elliott released a video from prison that was intended for his pregnant partner. The tape included a quote from him saying,