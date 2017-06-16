Hyundai's Elantra SEL Has an Arsenal of Technology
The 2018 Elantra gets a new standard trim, but with all the premium tech you could ask for.
Top-tier performance cars have been charging more for less as long as we can remember. Specifically, the cars that weigh less than a Honda Civic and cost more than a house. In the economy car world, this tactic just doesn't work. Hyundai wants to prove that you can pay less and get more with the latest base model of its Elantra. The stylish midsize sedan boasts a handful of new features for the 2018 model year, rivaling those of the upcoming refreshed Sonata sedan. Unfortunately, it won't get the same exterior makeover that the Sonata is getting, but it's what's on the inside that counts, right?
There's an extensive list of all of the new features and options that the 2018 Elantra SEL will get, the automaker announced in a press release Thursday. The SEL isn't a premium trim, it will replace the base Elantra SE, and cost roughly the same as the outgoing standard model. It will come equipped with all of Hyundai's standard safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.
The Elantra SEL can be had with the optional but recommended Popular Equipment Package. This package will include even more safety features, rear-view camera, bigger brakes, and other creature comforts. It will also include an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, plus 6 premium speakers.
The SEL joins the Value, Eco, Limited, and Sport trims to give the Elantra lineup a dynamic range for every owner's needs. Hyundai has sold more than 2.9 million Elantras in the United States since the car's debut.
