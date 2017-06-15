2018 Hyundai Sonata Gets a Colorful New Lineup

Hyundai USA has been busy this past year updating many of its models, from full exterior redesigns to the inclusion of new technology packages and updates to Hyundai's new Blue Link technology. The 2018 Sonata is no exception, getting access to a host of new safety technology, new transmissions, and most importantly a facelift. In a press release issued Thursday, Hyundai USA dropped a whole arsenal of details about the upcoming Sonata, including information on pricing, technology features, and model options. We've known about the new Sonata for a few months now, but Hyundai's latest update gives us an in-depth look at the car with nothing more to speculate about.

The 2018 Sonata gets a fresh look thanks to Hyundai's design studio in California. The car is complete with complete with Hyundai's signature Cascading Grill, a design that first debuted on the all-new Hyundai Kona a couple of days ago. Hyundai is making good on its promise that this signature look will make its way into all future cars in its lineup. Every new Sonata will also have options of 16, 17, and 18-inch alloy wheels and premium lighting options.

The biggest news is the Sonata's price and powertrain options. A base Sonata SE will start at $22,050 and a fully loaded Sonata Limited will cost you $32,450; that high price will get you a turbocharger and an 8-speed automatic gearbox too, so it's well worth the extra expense. The Sonata has seven total variations, including a Sonata Eco variant that sports a 1.60-liter turbocharged diesel engine and a dual clutch transmission.

All Sonatas will come equipped with the latest safety technology as standard, including lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

The infotainment systems have been updated with access to Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and higher-trim Sonatas get the benefits of Blue Link. Speaking of smartphone integration, the Sonata is also equipped with a wireless charging station so you can charge your cell without the hassle of USB chords.

We'll just have to see if this array of new features will be enough to move the new Sonata toward the top of the affordable mid-size sedan category.