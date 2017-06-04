Tesla Model 3 Release Candidate Undergoes Performance Testing

The Model 3 is Tesla's affordable answer to the mass-produced long-range electric car. After first being announced in March 2016, prospective owners have been eager to see the final model set to begin production in mid-2017. Recently, a video was captured showing Tesla engineers taking their newest battery-powered sedan to the track for some testing.

Most news regarding the Model 3 has been speculation or cryptic communication from Tesla directly, however after some internal documentation was revealed ahead of schedule, some more information has been gathered regarding some of the Model 3's limited configuration options.

In the video below, filmed by Electrek, the Model 3 can be seen testing on Tesla's own track in Fremont, California. It is unsure what kind of testing was being pursued at this time, however based on the repeated start and stops, it may be possible the the engineers were testing the 0 - 60 time of the vehicle. Previously, it had been announced that the Model 3 would potentially have a 0-60 time of a modest 5.6 seconds.