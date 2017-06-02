2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Gets New Packages and Features

Hyundai has announced new details about the features and options in its new Santa Fe crossover lineup. The Santa Fe has been a popular choice for crossover fans since its launch in 2001, and gets a tangle of new technology with the latest iteration. The car got a facelift for 2017, so the new model's look won't change, but customers can option out the vehicle to their hearts' content. Hyundai promises a sportier feel and the latest technology while retaining its signature affordable price. The regular 2018 Santa Fe will hit retailers later this summer, but customers can pick up a Santa Fe Sport right now.

The Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport will feature improved interior options and tech packages, which is aimed at what the company hopes will be a more premium experience. If customers opt for leather seats, the car will also come with upgraded wood trim. The Santa Fe Sport comes with an optional Value Package, which includes heated mirrors, remote start, and upgraded power windows. All models will have options for premium seats with lumbar support, LED lights, and a seven inch infotainment system that includes SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Hyundai Blue Link is back and optional on the new Santa Fe, allowing owners to integrate their smartphones with the car and take advantage of the service's arsenal of convenience features. Blue Link is Hyundai's exclusive service that blends with your smart speakers, smart watches, and other technology to control your car no matter where you are. With the touch of a button or a single voice command, owners can remote start their car, or input a destination into the car's navigation without even stepping foot in the vehicle.

The Santa Fe Sport will come in 8 variants, in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive. It can be had with a non-turbocharged 2.4L engine making 185 horsepower, or a turbocharged one making 240 horses. The larger Santa Fe will keep the 3.3L V-6 making 290 horsepower, but it's a much bigger car. Prices for the Sport start at $24,950, and the Santa Fe's pricing will be unveiled closer to its release.