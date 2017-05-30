The 2018 Acura RDX Is Officially On Sale

Acura has announced new details about the latest iteration of its attractive luxury SUV. The 2018 Acura RDX will start at $35,800 and pack the latest batch of state-of-the-art technology created by Honda. The premium Japanese manufacturer also promises improved performance and fuel economy, plus lots of room for passengers and plenty of safety features. Acura also announced pricing on all of its variants and packages; a fully-loaded RDX will set you back $44,000.

The RDX is still a popular choice for crossover shoppers who want something more than a CR-V—with an especially high ranking among younger luxury SUV buyers. Most crossovers catch a lot of flack, but this car may have a place on your shopping list.

The 2018 RDX is driven by a 3.5-Liter V-6 with VTEC technology, giving the car 279 horsepower and allowing the most efficient front wheel drive variants to top 28 mpg. Acura is most proud of its revolutionary AcuraWatch package, which features improved safety components such as forward collision and lane keep assists. AcuraWatch can either be included on the standard RDX or added to any available package, so buyers can add more luxury features to their car without sacrificing safety if they so choose. Acura will offer 10 total variants of the RDX, 5 of which will be front wheel drive and 5 will be all wheel drive. Both drivetrains will be given the same package options, so you won't need to worry about missing out on any features if you choose one over the other.