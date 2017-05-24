2018 Honda Odyssey Available to Order Thursday, Starts at $29,990

Earlier in the week, The Drive brought you a review of Honda's newly redesigned purveyor of family happiness, the 2018 Honda Odyssey. In addition to being family-friendly and feature rich, our chief auto critic touted the Odyssey's position as the best handler among its peers—namely, the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica. Today, the Japanese automaker has officially announced pricing and release information for its new Ohio-born van.

Available to build and order at your local Honda dealer starting tomorrow, the 2018 Honda Odyssey LX will come with a starting price of $29,900. However, buyers will have to opt for a trim EX-or-above to get many of the new features Honda is introducing, such as the trademarked Magic Slide second-row seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Honda's full suite of active safety features and sensors they dub Honda Sensing, and the CabinControl app—a feature that hands audio control to second and third row passengers via their smartphones, just in case you forgot what "Let It Go" sounds like. This jacks the price up to at least $33,860.