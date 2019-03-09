Best Scissor Jacks: Our Top Picks for Spare Tire Relief
The best scissor jacks to get you up and going from a flat tire.
Flat tires happen to all of us: while you’re driving, almost always on a day when it's raining. All you want to do is get on with your day. To do this, you need a good scissor jack to lift the car and replace the flat with the spare. Whether you're replacing an old scissor jack or didn't get one to start, we're going to cover the best options out there.
Best Scissor Jack Overall:
ROGTZ Electric 3 Ton Scissor Jack
Best Value Scissor Jack: Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Jack
Best Scissor Jack Honorable Mention: Tonda Portable 2 Ton Scissor Jack
Benefits of Scissor Jacks
- Emergency use. While we hope you don't get a flat tire every day, chances are that it will happen eventually. The last thing you want is to be stranded without the right tools when you're in a rush.
- Easy to use. A standard scissor jack has a hand crank to get the vehicle off the ground. Things get even easier if you go for an electric option.
- Best choice for storage. In a perfect world, we'd all have industrial floor jacks with our vehicles at all times. But when it comes to fitting a lift in your trunk and not spending hundreds of dollars on something that gets infrequent use, scissor jacks are the best option.
- Reliability. While some people will tell you horror stories about using a jack on the side of the road, scissor jacks are consistently reliable if you use them correctly. You don't have to be afraid of having a jack that isn't going to get the job done.
Types of Scissor Jacks
Car Scissor Jacks
Chances are, you can't fit an industrial-sized floor jack into the trunk of your car. The best scissor jacks are small enough to keep with your spare tire and strong enough to rely on when a flat happens. When it comes to roadside emergencies, a portable scissor jack is a great choice.
Stabilizing Scissor Jacks
It is very common to see regular car scissor jacks appear online with stabilizing scissor jacks. Despite the similar looks and names, these do not have the same uses. Stabilizing jacks are heavy-duty scissor jacks meant for trailers and campers. They typically bolt on (sometimes requiring welding), and you'll often see them sold in pairs of two. Using these types of jacks for the wrong task can be a safety hazard.
Electric Scissor Jacks
These jacks have all of the advantages of an average scissor jack, with none of the work. If you're not a fan of crawling on the ground to change a tire, then an electric scissor jack is going to be an ideal choice for you. Most power jacks can be powered by your car, so you never have to worry about being away from an outlet.
Top Brands
EAZ Lift
It’s almost impossible to talk about scissor jacks without mentioning EAZ Lift. Established in 1952, the company makes a wide array of fantastic products and consistently gets some of the highest satisfaction ratings. Their 24" RV Stabilizing Scissor Jack often lands on top of the Stabilizing Jack category.
Libra
Libra has been centered in Memphis, Tennessee for over a decade. While they mostly advertise their trailer parts, they are constantly innovating new products. Their most popular lift is the RV Trailer Stabilizer Leveling Scissor Jacks.
Torin
This California-based company is huge when it comes to jacks. Their Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Jack is a top contender, but the company offers a huge selection of jacks from heavy-duty truck scissor jacks to low-profile jacks. They also sell jack stands, floor jacks, and bottle jacks to meet anybody’s need.
Scissor Jack Pricing
- Under $30: Generally, these are small scissor jacks. A great option to consider if you want a lightweight scissor jack for emergencies, they’re not ideal for every situation.
- $50-$80: This price range consists of many stabilizing and high-end car jacks. This is the typical range to consider for an affordable and durable jack.
- Over $90: The more expensive prices cover electric scissor jack lifts: easy to use, but possibly too expensive for what you’re looking to spend.
Key Features
Compact Design
The best part of having a scissor jack is the compact design; not just for storing, but also in the space you’ll need to lift a vehicle. If you've ever used a floor jack, you know that it can be a pain when there are other cars nearby. Scissor jacks have a short crank handle, so you won’t have to worry about your surroundings as much. Even less space is required if you choose an electric model.
Saddle Size
In addition to a wide base, another important part of any scissor jack is the saddle, the piece that makes contact with the vehicle. The saddle on most jacks is relatively small, so you have many options for where you can place the jack to lift the vehicle. The lift height is also influenced by how far the saddle can extend. The lift range you need will vary depending on the vehicle.
Reliability
All scissor lifts share a similar design: There is a threaded shaft that revolves slowly, lifting the vehicle. This is different from floor jacks that are usually hydraulic, which can eventually leak at some point. While no tool is impervious to breaking, scissor jacks are made out of heavy-duty steel construction for ultra durability..
Other Considerations
- Space Restraints: Not every jack is going to fit with every vehicle. It’s important to know how much space you have and what specific products require in terms of space minimums.
- Weight: While scissor jacks are great for small cars and lightweight SUVs, not every vehicle is going to be compatible with certain jacks depending on the load capacity (aka lifting capacity). Make sure you know the weight of your vehicle and the limitations of the jack you want to buy.
- Personal Limitations: While people may appreciate manual jacks for their affordable pricing, it's important to remember not everyone has the same physical capabilities. Electric scissor jacks are great for people who may not be capable of using the lever on manual jacks.
Best Scissor Jack Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Scissor Jack Overall: ROGTZ Electric 3 Ton Scissor Jack
When it comes to ease of use, nothing beats an electric scissor jack. This ROGTZ model is perfect for anybody who's looking to avoid the hassle of a manual scissor jack but doesn't want to compromise on quality. Most powered options are limited when it comes to the weight that they can handle. This is a 3-ton scissor jack, however, which makes it one of the strongest electric jacks on the market.
The power options are what really set this one apart from the rest of the pack. Not only can you plug it into the cigarette lighter in your car, but it can also use the battery power directly. If you're driving an antique that doesn't have a cigarette lighter, or if your car doesn't have the most reliable power supply inside, this can still be used in an emergency. Plus, the jack comes with extra fuses, so if your car can't handle the power demands, you're not left with a blown fuse. Its versatility makes it perfect for nearly any vehicle.
This electric option comes in a full case, which even has three different size options depending on the accessory combination you buy. If you're limited on space, then this may not be the best option for you. While it can easily lift smaller cars, it will take up a lot of trunk or rear space just to keep it with you on the road.
Best Value Scissor Jack: Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Jack
When it comes to the best value for your money, it's hard to beat this model by Torin. This heavy-duty automotive scissor jack is built to last while offering an affordable price. The Big Red is made from high-grade steel and coated for corrosion resistance. The base of this jack is much larger than any other scissor lift, which provides a sturdier platform to raise your car.
Torin also offers a wide range of accessories compatible with the Big Red scissor jack. From an air compressor to roadside safety lights, Torin's full range can help you prepare for any emergency. However, none of these accessories come with the jack, so additional pieces will increase the overall price. Even by itself, the jack is well-equipped and comes with an ergonomically-designed lever for easier lifting.
This large scissor jack is not without its drawbacks. Bulkier than some of its competitors, the Big Red might not fit under every vehicle. With a total weight capacity of 1.5 tons, it also isn’t made for large SUVs or trucks. You’ll need something with a higher weight capacity for larger vehicles.
Best Scissor Jack Honorable Mention: Tonda Portable 2 Ton Scissor Jack
The TONDA portable scissor car jack is a good value for sedan and coupe drivers. It has a compact design for lower-riding vehicles. The simple steel construction is lightweight and perfect for anybody looking to store a scissor jack discreetly. It collapses into a smaller-than-average size, and the lever folds, making it a great option for storage.
This Tonda lift boasts a 2-ton weight capacity, making it more capable than car-specific models. However, that limit might be counteracted by its smaller base, which makes it less than ideal for uneven ground. Tonda's jack also has a coating for resistance to rust and corrosion.
One of the most significant drawbacks with the lift is its awkward lever design; some familiar with the jack even claim the design makes it difficult to lift a vehicle. Its hinged design makes for easier storing but has a flimsy feel when being used. For a solid-feeling jack that can survive heavy use and abuse, there are other heavy-duty options to consider.
Tips
- Make sure you know the correct points where you can lift your car before an emergency arises. This information can often be found in the owner’s manual, but if you can’t find it, the information should be online as well.
- Any scissor jack you buy will come with information about weight limitations, maintenance, and other important details. Be sure to read these over for your safety.
- Always lift your vehicle on solid ground. Surfaces like gravel and sand will not be able to support the weight of your vehicle properly.
- When replacing a flat, keep in mind that a fully inflated tire will need more space, so lift your car up high enough to clear the ground.
FAQs
Q: How do I know if a specific jack can lift my car?
A: This is always the first question that comes to mind when buying a new jack. Overall, the make and model is not going to influence the effectiveness of the lift. As long as your vehicle is under the maximum weight limit and not especially lifted/lowered, then you should be fine.
Q: What is a normal vehicle height?
A: Four to eight inches is a common range for vehicle heights. SUVs and trucks can be higher, especially if they have lifted suspension. Most jacks have a minimum height between four and six inches. So, if your vehicle is lower than that, you will need something compact.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to roadside emergencies, there’s no beating a scissor jack. The best overall value is the ROGTZ Electric 3 Ton Scissor Jack since it’s easier to use compared to a hand crank.
If you’re looking for a great value, go for the Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Jack. It’s an affordable, reliable option well-suited for smaller vehicles.
